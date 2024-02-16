Kavita Chaudhary, known for her role in Udaan, dies of heart attack at 67

Follow us on Image Source : X Actress Kavita Chaudhary dies after heart attack.

Actress Kavita Chaudhary, known for her role of an IPS officer Kalyani Singh in Doordarshan's Udaan, has passed away on February 15 due to heart attack. She was 67. Kavita Chaudhary's nephew Ajay Sayal told that she was admitted in Parvati Devi Hospital, Amritsar for the last three-four days. She breathed her last at 8:30 pm on Thursday night in the same hospital. She was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Actress Suchitra Varma took to her Instagram handle and expressed her grief on the sad news. She shared a picture of herself with the late actress and also penned down a long note, also mentioning about her first meeting.

''My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that.''

Mentioning about her first meeting with Kavita Chaudhary, she wrote, ''I first met Kavetaji at her humble abode in Versova for an assistant director interview. Little did I know that I was about to encounter the legend herself. As she opened her door, memories of her 'Bhaisahab' line from the Surf commercial echoed in my mind, and I couldn't help but utter it aloud. That moment marked the beginning of a bond that transcended mere friendship. She became my mentor, my guide, my spiritual guru, and above all, she became family.''

''Kavetaji wasn't just a symbol of women empowerment; she lived and breathed it. Her work inspired countless women to pursue their dreams, especially in the Indian Police Services. Her legacy of empowerment will continue to resonate for generations to come. While I find solace in knowing that she is now free from pain, it breaks my heart to realize that she will never pick my calls from now. May her soul find eternal peace,'' she added.

''In her memory, I leave you with a quote that encapsulates the essence of this remarkable woman: "Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines bright in the heavens above." Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma'am. You will forever live on in our hearts,'' she concluded her note.