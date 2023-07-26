Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI, INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's screening

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among several Bollywood celebrities who were present at the premiere screening of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The screening of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. To watch the movie, VicKat arrived hand-in-hand and also posed for the paparazzi. For the screening, Vicky was seen wearing a blue denim shirt paired with blue jeans while Katrina wore a cute white dress. A paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video of the celebrity couple on Instagram.

Watch the video:

As the couple left after watching the film, the paparazzi asked the duo about their views on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Vicky said ''very good'' while Katrina said ''amazing movie, beautiful.''

The special screening was also attended by Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor. Several other Bollywood stars attended the screening including Neetu Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, the film features Ranveer and Alia as the lead pair for the first time. The romantic comedy family drama also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. It also has cameo appearances from Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film's song 'Tum Kya Mile' is already one of the biggest chartbusters of the year. Produced under the banner Dharma Productions, the film will hit the big screens on July 28.

