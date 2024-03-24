Kangana Ranaut's first reaction after BJP fields her from Mandi seat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is an ace performer and has established herself as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has carved the road to success after featuring in several films including Life in a...Metro, Woh Lamhe and Gangster among others. Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her first reaction after she has been named by the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dr. Rajeev Bharadwaj has also been named as the party's Lok Sabha Candidate from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. This will be the political debut of Kangana Ranaut who has always been a vocal advocate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared the same. She wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. She also added I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKangana Ranaut first reaction

Fans took to comment section to express their happiness and congratulated the actress. One user wrote, "Congratulations we are waiting to campaign for you in Himachal". Another user wrote, "Congratulations Queen".

Kangana Ranaut has given blockbuster hits like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a...Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Revolver Rani and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi among others. Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming film Emergency. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut will also be directing the film apart from acting.

Also Read: 'Don't be childish and...', Netizens bash Kim Sae Ron after sharing intimate picture with Kim Soo Hyun

Also Read: ' Na hum kuch galat...', Elvish Yadav shares his Vlog on YouTube after bail in snake venom charges