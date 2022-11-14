Kalyani Kurale Jadhav dies in road accident, Marathi actress was hit by tractor in Kolhapur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalyani Kurale Jadhav

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav dies in road accident: A 32-year-old Marathi television actor died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial 'Tujyhat Jeev Rangala', was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.

"She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said.

