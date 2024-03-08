Jhanak star Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after fight against cervical cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after fight with cancer

Dolly Sohi, a television actress has sadly passed away, leaving the television industry in a state of shock and sorrow. The 48-year-old actress, renowned for her portrayal in the beloved TV series Jhanak, succumbed to cervical cancer, adding to the grief of the Sohi family, who were already mourning the recent loss of her sister, Amandeep Sohi.

Dolly Sohi’s battle against cancer:

Dolly was a beloved figure in the Indian television industry, known for her versatility, talent, and resilience. Over two decades, she made a significant impact with her performances in numerous TV shows. Her recent notable appearances included Parineetii and Jhanak, where she was admired for her compelling performances. In the past year, Dolly had been bravely battling cervical cancer, a fight she sadly lost on March 8, 2024. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family, who released a statement expressing their shock and grief over their loss. The statement read, "Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon."

Dolly's fight with cancer had not been easy. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2023 and had been undergoing treatment since then. Her health issues had led to her exiting the show Jhanak, as the prolonged hours of filming became challenging after her chemotherapy sessions.



Dolly slammed Poonam Pandey:

A few days ago, actress Poonam Pandey had faked her death due to cervical cancer to raise awareness. Dolly had strongly criticised this act, stating that it was disrespectful and insensitive to those genuinely battling the disease. Her courage and outspokenness in the face of adversity were deeply admired.



Loss of Amandeep Sohi:

In a tragic twist of fate, Dolly's demise came just a day after her sister, Amandeep Sohi, passed away due to jaundice. Amandeep was also an actress, known for her performance in Badtameez Dil. The consecutive losses left the Sohi family and the television industry grieving.