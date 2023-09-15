Jawan success meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire, Nayanthara sends video message

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan's success meet

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is still unstoppable at the box office and has been garnering massive numbers on a day-to-day basis. The makers of the movie recently held a press conference in Mumbai and it was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan was exuding swag at the Jawan success meet. He was wearing a white shirt, black blazer, and matching pants and had a unique hairstyle. Whereas Deepika Padukone looked elegant in the white saree with a black border. Sunil Grover was wearing a T-shirt with Shah Rukh Khan printed on it and Sanya Malhotra was looking glamourous in a shimmery dress.

In the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement for the success of Jawan. He said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to COVID and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever".

He also appreciated Deepika Padukone's role in the film. "It's very gutsy you to take because I always say there are no small roles, there are only small actors. And I think with this film Deepika really proves to everybody that she really is an actor, large size actor, big size actor, so thank you, Deepika". The female lead of Jawan, Nayanthara skipped the event in Mumbai as she wanted to celebrate her mother's birthday at home. But to the surprise of fans, she did send a video message too.

Shah Rukh also thanked on social media by sharing a video from his Jawan success meet. Directed by Atlee, Jawan has surpassed the milestone by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide within a week. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra among others.

