BTS' V video of Slow Dancing with K-Pop girl group NewJeans goes viral | Watch

BTS' V and K-Pop girl group NewJeans are back with another cute reel. BTS and the girl group were grooving to V's latest song Slow Dance from his album Layover. In the reel, it could be seen, all were doing free and slow dancing and were having fun time. Looks like V has become part of their group. BTS official page BIGHITofficial dropped the reel and as soon as it was released, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section to show their excitement. One user wrote, "he's part of the group now". Another wrote, "Look at them vibing, this is so cute". The third user wrote, "Ok they are besties look at those smiless".

This is not the first time Kim Taehyung and NewJeans have danced together. They had previously shot a reel in which both were dancing to NewJeans' song Hype Boy trend and the video had gone viral within no time. Looks like V and NewJeans have become one group!

BTS V's latest album Layover is creating history with the first week already gone by. This is the first studio solo album and was released on September 8. The album consists of six songs including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano version).

