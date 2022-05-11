Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel for IIFA 2022 in Delhi court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel for IIFA

Jacqueline Fernandez's name has constantly popped up in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's case. The investigation is being undertaken by the ED in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline is currently acting as the witness in the case and has even recorded her testimony. She has been told to be available for investigation whenever required and not to fly out of the country. With IIFA 2022 approaching, Jacqueline Fernandez is required to fly to Dubai, Yas Island, to be a part of the awards ceremony.

For the same, Jacqueline has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days, for IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. She has also sought the court's permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized the property of Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case. According to sources, valuables and property which is a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.27 crore had been attached by the agency.

Not just Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also been investigated in the same case. Conman Chandrasekhar reportedly gave Rs 20 crore worth of gifts to models and Bollywood celebrities. Some of them refused to take gifts from him. However, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline are believed to have accepted expensive items as gifts from Chandrasekhar. He reportedly gave Jacqueline a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet.