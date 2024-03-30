Is Nayak 2 in works? Anil Kapoor, director Shankar's meet sparks rumours

Follow us on Image Source : X Anil Kapoor met with famous South director S Shankar in Mumbai

In the year 2001, Nayak featuring Anil Kapoor and late actor Amreesh Puri was released. This film did not only made Anil Kapoor a Pan India start but also added a lot to his filmography. For those who don't know Nayak: The Real Hero is a political drama, that not only won the hearts of the fans with its wonderful story, but also proved to be a superhit. This movie was directed by veteran South Cinema director S Shankar. And now after several years, the South director met with Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. Is something cooking?

Nayak director met Anil Kapoor

Filmmaker Shankar has had two special meeting with Anil Kapoor. Pictures of both of them have surfaced on social media and now the discussion has become very intense among the fans that some update is going to come soon regarding Nayak 2. For a long time, the headlines were strong that 67-year-old actor Anil Kapoor will be seen in the sequel of Nayak. Now this matter has been given a little more air by the meeting of Nayak director Shankar and Anil. On Saturday, Shankar met Anil at his house in Mumbai.

According to the report of news agency IANS, this meeting between Shankar and Anil lasted for a long time. Since then the discussion about Nayak 2 has intensified. It is believed that Shankar has met Anil Kapoor regarding the script of the film. However, there is no official confirmation yet whether these two giants of the cinema world have actually met for Nayak 2 or not.

Nayak was a remake of Tamil film

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor's superhit film Nayak, released in theaters in 2001, was the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Madhulvan. The special thing was that Madhulvan was that it was also directed by Shankar. In the Hindi version of this movie, famous actors like Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever played important roles.

Also Read: 'Will be made soon...', Salman Khan breaks silence on Dabangg 4's announcement