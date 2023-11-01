'Happy birthday my love': Hrithik Roshan pens cute birthday note for beau Saba Azad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to pen an adorable birthday post for the 'love' of his life, Saba Azad. In the post, the couple can be seen posing sitting on the stairs while holding hands of each other. Along with the picture, the Super 30 actor wrote, ''We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!” That’s what it feels like with you. like Home. That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.''

Reacting to the post, Hrithik's Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta commented, ''Happy Birthday Saba. Loads of love n happiness always.''

In the month of January, Saba also penned a long post for Hrithik on his birthday and wrote, ''It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned. Note - To the wayward grammar enthusiast - I err at will - try, do, not to get your knickers in a twist.''

Hrithik on the work front

The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Hrithik has no releases in 2023 but the actor is awaiting the release of the upcoming action thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. He also has the second installment of War in his kitty, wherein Jr NTR will be seen as antagonist.

