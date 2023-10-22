Ganapath Box Office Report: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's film witnesses downward trend on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official posters of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is struggling to attract the audience in theatres and its box office figures are speaking for it. The film opened to low numbers of Friday, October 20 and despite Saturday being a weekend day, the film couldn't manage to churn out big at the box office. Not only, the film was able to match Friday figures but also collected less than the opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, Ganapath managed to earn just Rs 2.25 crore on its second day, taking the total collection figures to Rs 4.75 crore. Ganapath has become Tiger Shroff's lowest opener of his career. For the film, Sunday to Tuesday will be crucial, as the film has the final chance to buck up and perform well due to semi holidays on October 23 and 24.

The film is also facing tough competition from coming-of-age romantic drama Yaariyan 2, which stars Divya Khosla Kumar, MeezaanJafri, Priya Prakash Varrier, an Pearl V Puri in the lead roles.

Also Read: Who is Nikhil Kamath? Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured billionaire boyfriend

About the film

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian action film also stars Kriti Sanon, Elli Avram, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shruthy Menon in key roles. The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore.

To promote the film, the lead cast of the film recently joined Salman Khan on the sets of popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The duo even entered the BB House and interacted with all the housemates.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born was originally scheduled to hit the big screens in December last year but was postponed.

Latest Entertainment News