Ekta Kapoor's web series XXX Season 2 courts trouble, arrest warrant issued against producer & mother Shobha

A court in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer, and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2). The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. Mr Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

"The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar.

"The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," Mr Pathak added.

Last month producer Ekta Kapoor filed a police complaint against "fake casting agents" who used her name to make calls and extort money from aspiring actors by promising them roles in her upcoming productions.

Ekta and her companies Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement, saying that they never demanded money from any aspirant. The company is taking necessary action and has urged people to report any suspicious casting call. "It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people," the statement read.

"Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ekta R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant," added the statement.

Kapoor and her company also shared an official email id to report such fraud. "In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com," the statement read. Kapoor is the joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which is running since 1994.

