Mouni Roy gets adorable wish from husband Suraj Nambiar on her first birthday post wedding | PIC

Mouni Roy turned a year older on Wednesday. This year was a special one for her because of two reasons, firstly it marked her first birthday post marriage with the love of her life Suraj Nambiar, secondly, the actress delivered a power-packed performance in the Bollywood film Brahmastra which garnered her a lot of praise. To make her day special, Suraj took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her alongside an adorable picture of the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful partner in crime."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, the post was bombarded with sweet wishes from her fans. Gattu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @imouniroy . Have a fabulous year ahead." A fan wrote, "Fave couple." Mouni also replied to Suraj's post and wrote, "I love you…"

In January the couple tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies. For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally from Bengaluru. Several pictures and videos surfaced on the internet, wherein we can see the couple performing wedding rituals in Bengali and Malyali style. The duo also posted some photos on their respective social media accounts.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Mouni has established a successful career for herself in the film and television industry. She starred in many television shows like ' Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kasturi', and 'Naagin' to name a few.

