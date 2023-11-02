'2000 crores loading...': SRK fans go crazy after Dunki drop 1 | Box office prediction & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SRK fans go crazy after Dunki drop 1

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming film Dunki on his 58th birthday, his fans took to social media to express their excitement and celebrate the early success of the film. SRK fans have predicted Rs 2000 crore business for the film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film which marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal, is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers. Set to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Christmas 2023, Dunki also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Dunki Drop 1: How Fans Reacted?

Reacting to the Dunki Drop 1, a fan wrote,"Srk doesn't need a national award , national award needs SRK."

"The combination of Rajkumar Hirani and SRK is bound to be something special. Anticipating a blend of humor, emotional moments, and a strong social message. Can't wait for this movie," wrote another Shah Rukh Khan fan.

"Sorry.! I Said #dunki would collect 1000 crores. No 2000crores loading", said an SRKian.

Dunki Drop 1: Check some more reactions below.

'Of friendship, love, and being together'

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared Dunki Drop 1 on his Instagram account with caption, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

'Hat-trick for Shah Rukh Khan'

A few days back, Boman Irani, who is also a part of the film revealed that he has seen the film and believes that it will be the third consecutive success i.e. hat-trick for Shah Rukh Khan after the success of Pathaan and Jawaan.

"Dunki is an unusual subject; it's a movie in the style of Raj Kumar Hirani, and it's highly entertaining. It will make you contemplate, help you understand life and its concepts. You're going to thoroughly enjoy and love it", Irani had said after inaugurating the new CINTAA complex in Mumbai.

He added, "Dunki has turned out well...It is a very unusual subject and it's as or even entertaining as a Rajkumar Hirani film is...you will enjoy it...It will make you think about something, and make you understand life and concepts.

