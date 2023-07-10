Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim take their baby boy home; see photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim with the new born

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took their baby boy home after 19 days in hospital. Kakar embraced motherhood for the first time on June 21 through a C-section and due to premature delivery, the newborn was kept in NICU. Finally, the actor got discharged and walked out of the hospital with her baby boy and husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

The couple made their first appearance after the delivery on Monday and was clicked by papps outside the hospital. In the viral photos, Dipika can be seen wearing a purple ensemble and Shoaib sported an all-black look as they carry their baby.

On July 8, the Ajooni star shared a note on his Instagram handle and revealed that the baby boy was shifted out of the NICU. He thanked his fans in a note that read, "Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega."

On June 21, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became parents as the former delivered a baby boy. Taking to his Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers."

The couple first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell head over heels in love with each other. After dating for a while, they made their relationship official on the sets of the Star Plus dance reality show Nach Baliye. Soon after the show, they got married in Maudah, Shoaib's hometown in the presence of friends and family. Cut to 2023, they embraced parenthood.

