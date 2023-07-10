Karan Johar unveils next film with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk: 'Exceptionally close to my heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's next venture with Vicky, Ammy and Triptii.

Karan Johar on Sunday took to his social media handles to share an important announcement about his upcoming project. The filmmaker unveiled the three lead casts of the film along with the director's name. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are part of Karan's new film as the lead. Anand Tiwari of Go Goa Gone fame is helming the project. Apart from the announcement, Karan Johar also penned down a long note in the caption mentioning how close the project is close to his heart. In the caption, he also praised the cast of the film, the director, and his co-producer in the project. It will be an OTT-only release and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on February 23 next year.

See the post:

For the producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, Karan wrote that he is proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity.

For the director Anand Tiwari, he said that he is the ''funniest guy in town with a golden heart.''

In the post, the 51-year-old filmmaker said that he admires Vicky Kaushal immensely not only as an artist but also as a human being of ''dignity and strength.'' He also remembered and praised the time he had with the actor during Lust Stories shoot.

Besides these, Karan termed Ammy Virk ''a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure.'' For Triptii, he applauded her 'solidness' by saying that her gorgeousness and presence has enhanced every beat in the film.

In the end, he expressed his gratitude towards Amazon Prime Video for being the ''most amazing studio and collaborators'' on this film. He also said that he cannot wait to announce the name of the untitled project and termed it a ''riot of an entertainer with a beating heart.''

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently awaiting the release of his latest project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. it is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Latest Entertainment News