Dev Patel-starrer 'The Green Knight' to miss its UK theatrical date

Actor Dev Patel-starrer fantasy epic "The Green Knight" has been taken out of its UK release slot just two weeks before it was slated to arrive in theatres. The move by A24 seems to have come amid rises COVID-19 cases in the country. No new release date has been provided for its release in the UK, according to the IndieWire. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in the US on July 30.

On July 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced “Freedom Day” with a fully reopened England and movie theatres operating at capacity. But he himself is currently in isolation as UK COVID numbers rise on a daily basis.

More than 39,000 new cases were reported on July 22. The country has seen more than 325,000 cases in the country.

The story of "The Green Knight" is inspired by the Arthurian legend about Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur, who accepts a challenge from a mysterious Green Knight.

The film, directed by David Lowery, will see Patel in the role of Sir Gawain.

The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson. Actor Ralph plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia as Esel.