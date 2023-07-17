Deepika Padukone's FIRST look from Project K out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Deepika Padukone for Project K

Project K is one of the highly-anticipated films this year. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles. On Monday, the makers treated cinema buffs by unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. In the first look, Padukone can be seen as fierce with no make-up look and tousled hair.

Take a look:

Project K became the first Indian film to share an unseen glimpse of the project at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. The San Diego Comic-Con's unofficial blog has also mentioned the film. The producers of the film are giving away 100 free tickets to the Project-K panel discussion. The multi-starrer is said to be one of the most expensive sci-fi projects from Indian cinema.

Latest Entertainment News