Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cryus Broacha exits Salman Khan's show for THIS reason

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been filled with drama among the contestants. Given the popularity this season, the makers have extended the show for two weeks. However, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Cryus Broacha requested Salman Khan and his friend Kunal, who came to support him, to help him out of the house as he is mentally tired.

In a recent episode, Cryus Broacha made an exit from the show. The reason behind his unexpected exit is a medical emergency in his family. In the episode, Cryus was called into the confession room and informed him about a medical emergency in his family. Following this, Bigg Boss announced that Cryus can take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss then asked the other contestants to assemble in the living area and announced that the makers took the decision on humanitarian grounds.

Soon after the announcement, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani get emotional. Later, Pooja Bhatt was also seen missing Cryus and recalled their morning session together. The channel released a statement about Cryus's exit and informed that his family has requested to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period.

Cryus, before entering the show, said he was nervous about leaving his home. In an interview with OTTplay, he said, "I am not nervous about the game. But I'm nervous about leaving my home. My mother is old, my wife and kids are here. My dad is not there anymore. I feel a little fear. I haven't done anything like this for so long. And, what if the audience starts liking me? Because they were not paying attention, I will land up lasting for five or six weeks. That's a long time! I am missing my dogs already!"

