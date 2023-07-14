Chandrayaan 3 launch: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, others hail ISRO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher hail ISRO

India's third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to lift off on Friday at 2:35 pm. The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Srihorikota through a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket. Chandrayaan-3 is just an hour away from its launch and the country couldn't be any more proud. Social media platforms are swamped with users hailing ISRO for their efforts.

In this episode, several Bollywood celebrities have also shared their excitement ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch. Re-sharing his 2019 tweet, Akshay Kumar, who played a lead in Mission Mangal, tweeted, "And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also applauded ISRO and tweeted, "India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3. झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा. जय हिन्द! @isro." Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture of the launch.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of him wearing a cap with ISRO engraved on it and wrote, "Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind."

For those unversed, India's first mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-1 was launched in October 2008 and continued till August 2009. ISRO launched its Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 which did not go as per the plan and got deviated from the trajectory leading to a hard landing. However, the orbiter is still sending data.

