Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's film witnesses a drop in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2: After taking a great start, Dead Reckoning Part One witnessed a slight dip in its day two collection in India. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Tom Cruise film reportedly saw a double-digit opening despite releasing on a non-holiday Wednesday (July 12). According to early reports, the action-packed drama collected around Rs 9 crore nett.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Report

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One was released in theatres on July 12. The film is the seventh part of the hit franchise. Dead Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. According to Sacnilk.com, MI7 minted around Rs 9 crore nett in all languages in India. With this, the total earning of the film so far stands at around Rs 21.30 crore. It performed well on its first day at the box office and earned Rs 12.3 crore nett in India.

About Mission Impossible 7

For his latest film, Tom Cruise had to fight his co-star Esai Morales on the roof of a moving train that ran at the top speed of 60 miles per hour. The most life-threatening action in Dead Reckoning is Cruise riding a motorbike down a cliff, however, speed flying and fighting while riding a moving train each carry their share of danger. Well, fans loved the story and the action sequence. Also, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie surprised fans at an early screening in the US on Tuesday night. The two were greeted with loud cheers as they walked in.

'Part One' also stars series newcomers Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. It is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout.' The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers.

Latest Entertainment News