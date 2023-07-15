BTS Jungkook’s SEVEN hits No.1 on Melon Top 100 & iTunes Charts all over the world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkooks SEVEN hits No 1

BTS’ Jungkook is dominating music charts across the globe with his Solon single.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the new digital single Seven, featuring Latto. Shortly after its release, the song shot to the top of domestic music charts like Melon’s Top 100, as well as Bugs and Genie’s real-time charts.

Outside of Korea, Seven also soared to the top of the iTunes Charts in numerous countries all over the world. Seven had already hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 106 different regions, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan.

Additionally, the clean and instrumental versions of Seven reached No. 2 and No. 3 in many countries.

Meanwhile, the music video for Seven has been racking up views at breakneck speed. The video had already surpassed 34.6 million views on YouTube.

BTS Member Jungkook dropped his solo single Seven, featuring Latto. The song is basically in the UK garage genre, with warm acoustic guitar sounds and a catchy melody. The lyrics are a serenade about wishing to spend the entire week together with one’s lover.

With Jungkook’s sweet vocals and Han So Hee’s acting, the cinematic music video has enthralled the fans and lit the internet on fire. In the music video, Latto also appeared in a comical scene at a funeral. The music video had astonishing moments that fans did not see coming. Not only that, this is the first video in which an actress appears with a BTS member since last year.

This is the first time Jungkook has collaborated with the American rapper Latto. The absolutely gorgeous-looking Nevertheless, star Han So Hee also gave her best performance in the music video.

Taking to Weverse last month, BigHit Music posted a statement sharing details about Seven. It is titled Jungkook solo digital single Seven release’. The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to make you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm.

