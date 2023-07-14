SEVEN song out: BTS’ Jungkook exudes charm in his first cinematic solo single

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook SEVEN song out

Jungkook finally made his official solo debut.

BTS member Jungkook dropped his solo single Seven, featuring Latto. The song is basically in the UK garage genre, with warm acoustic guitar sounds and a catchy melody. The lyrics are a serenade about wishing to spend the entire week together with one’s lover.

With Jungkook’s sweet vocals and Han So Hee’s acting, the cinematic music video has enthralled the fans and lit the internet on fire. Not only that, this is the first video in which an actress appears with a BTS member since last year.

Just a couple of days ago, the singer and dancer had fans gushing over his shirtless concept photos of Seven. He opted for an open blazer without any layers of clothing to flaunt his chiselled abs on camera. Accessorising his dapper look were hoards of silver chains.

The new single marks the first collaboration between Jungkook and Latto. Taking to Weverse last month, BigHit Music posted a statement sharing details about Seven. It titled the post, 'Jungkook solo digital single Seven release'. The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

