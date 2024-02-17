Bramayugam Box Office Report: Mammootty-starrer sees a drop on Day 2, earns below Rs 3 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mammootty plays the lead character in the horror flick.

Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam was released in cinemas on February 15. The fil, which opened to mostly mixed to positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics, minted over Rs 3 crore on its opening day. However, the horror flick has witnessed a drop on its second day. As per Sacnilk, the film minted just Rs 2.50 on Friday, taking the total collections to Rs 5.60 crore in the first two days.

As per the portal, Bramayugam had an overall 47.03 per cent occupany on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Trade analysts are predicting an exceptionally weekend for the Mammootty-starrer and the film is expected to churn out big for its producers.

Deets about Bramayugam

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the horror thriller also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Arjun Ashokan in key roles. The first look of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Mammootty's 72nd birth anniversary. Last month, the makers released the first teaser and its trailer was unveiled at an event held in Abu Dhabi.

The film was recently in the news after a court case is filed by Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, for defaming the reputation of their family for being involved in evil magic. Ahead of the film's release, the character name of Mammootty in Bramayugam was changed to Kodumon.

A plea was filed by Punjamon Illam in which he stated that his family historically engaged in ritualistic practises documented in the book 'Aithihymala'.

The plea was closed by Kerala High Court after the filmmaker's submission that Mammootty's character name have been changed to address the petitioner's concerns. The makers have also submitted that they have applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the name of the lead character.

