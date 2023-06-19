Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 2: These are the nominated contestants for the first week; check here

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 kick-started last week with twelve contestants welcomed by Salman Khan. The reality show premiering on JioCinema App has already created a buzz on social media within 24 hours of its launch. With lots of drama on day 1, the reality show witnessed a high-voltage drama that led to the eviction of Puneet Kumar superstar.

Now, the show will see its first nomination. For the nomination task, the contestant's individual BB currency was clubbed as the house money wherein contestants were asked to use this currency for nominations. As per reports, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdeva, and Palak Purswani have been nominated in the first nominations.

The audience can vote on the JioCinema app for their favourite contestant and save them from eviction.

On day 1, BB OTT 2 house saw contestants irked by 'Lord Puneet' for creating a ruckus in the washroom. Moreover, he also slut shamed Manisha Rani saying even if she is committed to someone, she needs a lot of men in life. He further slammed her for forcefully trying to make a bond with Jad Hadid. Following his allegations, Bebika took a stand for her and slammed Puneet.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

The reality show brought together some of the popular faces who created a hullabaloo on social media with their content. The eleven contestants who made it to the controversial house are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Abhishek Mallan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, and Jad Hadid.

