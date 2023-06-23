Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOT Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid expresses his feelings to Akanksha Puri; says 'she made......'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting fun with each episode. Like every other TV season, looks like the OTT version of the reality show will soon have a couple inside the house. In the new promo shared by Voot, Jad Hadid can be seen flirting with Akanksha Puri.

The Dubai model goes to Akanksha, who has been locked up in jail for being the fake contestant, and tells her how he is the male version of her and made things easier for him in the house.

Talking to the camera, Jad said, "She's a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable.” Akanksha seems surprised.

“Thank you so much, really. I don't know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne," Jad further said.

Watch the video here:

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri are bonding ever since the actress entered the house. The duo are flirtatious around each other and their likeness towards each other can surely affect Manisha Rani's game, who has been playfully hitting on Jad from day 1. While Manisha is trying hard to win him over, Jad is drawn towards Akanksha, who was declared 'fake' by Bigg Boss in the last episode.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started with twelve contestants, now eleven, after the shocking eviction of Puneet Superstar. The reality show saw its first nomination for elimination which included Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev. As of last night, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri was put in jail after being voted as fake contestants inside the house.

