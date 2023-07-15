Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha releases his first podcast post-exit, compares show to concentration camps

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CYRUS BROACHA Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha recently made an emergency exit from Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show makers cited a family emergency to the audience before his exit. Now, Broacha is back with his podcast and opened up about his experiences inside BB OTT 2 house and compared it to concentration camps.

In his podcast, Broacha said he had a painful and horrible experience. Elucidating his journey, he said the food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. "It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference… I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep," Broacha said.

I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was a really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues," he said in his podcast.

For those unversed, Cyrus Broacha left the show due to a medical emergency in his family. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he was seen pleading with Salman Khan and his friend Kunal to help him out of the house. He had said he was depressed and miserable inside the house. However, Salman Khan tried his best to boost his morale and convinced him to stay inside the house. Replying to Khan's request, Cyrus argued that he couldn't take it anymore and was physically unstable.

Meanwhile, social media influencers Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wild card contestants.

