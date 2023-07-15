Janhvi Kapoor's shoot in Delhi postponed due to flood crisis

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, had a long shooting schedule in Delhi, however, the shooting was postponed due to the ongoing flood situation with the rise in water level of Yamun river, Hindustan Times reported. Kapoor was scheduled to shoot for her next project, which is a patriotic thriller Ulajh. The film will revolve around the journey of a young IFS officer from a family of patriots. Things go south after she finds herself in a personal conspiracy. The report further said the actor was to start shooting on July 10 and stay in the capital for 15 days.

Talking about the film's location, the report said Janhvi, along with her crew, was supposed to shoot in old Delhi, Qutub Minar, Red Forst, Lajpat Nagar market, and South Delhi locations. The shoot has been pushed, but the makers have not decided to change the locations and will start shooting in Delhi in the mid of August.

Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in multiple low-lying areas. However, the water level in the Yamuna River is declining and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwaris' romantic drama Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. The makers recently launched the trailer of the film in Dubai.The film was slated for its theatrical release in October this year, however, the makers announced that it will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Meena Kumari biopic: Kriti Sanon to play Tragedy Queen in Manish Malhotra’s film?

Latest Entertainment News