Bawaal: Nitesh Tiwari gets trolled for 'insensitive' dialogue on Auschwitz

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal was released on Prime Video on July 21. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the film follows a couple and their rusted love story on the backdrop of World War II. The film is getting mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics over the reference to a Holocaust with the present-day relationship and a path of redemption.

Bawaal has been shot in multiple war-torn locations in Europe like Paris, Normandy, Berlin, and Auschwitz. Director Nitesh Tiwari is receiving backlash over an 'insensitive' dialgoue on Auschwitz delivered by Janhvi Kapoor. A user highlighted the dialogue on Twitter and wrote, "Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”That’s all, folks."

The dialogue got a big 'Nooooo' from the actor Lisa Ray. Apart from her, several other users shared their disappointment on the filmmaker who earlier made films like Dangal and Chhichochore. One user wrote, "Its ok for #JanhviKapoor to not understand the ridiculousness of that line as she is not even a graduate. But what happened to #NiteshTiwari Sir?? After all he is an IITian."

Another user wrote, "No offense but other than motwane, Avinash Arun, sriram raghvan & ghaywan, there is no hope for Bollywood!!! The rest make childish movies." "Why are these European ( Auschwitz) and American ( Balboa) cultural references coming into our mainstream entertainment, as if we do not have references of our own? looks so forced and contrived," wrote the third one.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

During Bawaal's trailer launch event, Nitesh Tiwari opened up about references to World War II and Hitler in the film. He said the events and incidents that took place are like the overall arc of the character and the relationship in general. Speaking of not giving references to Indian history, Tiwari said he always wants to bring something new to the audience.

Also Read: 53rd Kerala State Film Awards: From Mammotty to Vincy; complete list of winners here

Latest Entertainment News