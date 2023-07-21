53rd Kerala State Film Awards: From Mammotty to Vincy; complete list of winners here

53rd Kerala State Film Awards: The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced on July 21 by Kerala Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. The winners were selected by a jury headed by Bengali filmmaker and screenwriter Goutam Ghose and the awards were presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The other members of the jury were singer Jency Gregory, cinematographer Hari Nair, and sound designer D Yuavraj.
From Mammotty to Vincy Aloshious to Mahesh Narayanan, here is the complete list of winners.
53rd Kerala State Film Awards: Winners' list
- Best Film – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
- Second Best Film – Adithattu
- Best Actor – Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
- Best Actress – Vincy Aloshious for Rekha
- Best Director – Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
- Best Character Actress – Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka
- Best Screenplay (Original) - Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval for Nna Thaan Case Kodu
- Best Screenplay (Adaptation) - Rajesh Pinnadan for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case
- Best Music composer - M Jayachandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Nootandu
- Best Children’s Film – Pallotty 90's kids
- Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Nna Thaan Case Kodu
- Special Jury Mention - Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier for Appan
- Best Writer - Kamal KM for Pada
- Best Debut Director - Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira
