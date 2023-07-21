53rd Kerala State Film Awards: From Mammotty to Vincy; complete list of winners here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mammotty and Vincy

53rd Kerala State Film Awards: The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced on July 21 by Kerala Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. The winners were selected by a jury headed by Bengali filmmaker and screenwriter Goutam Ghose and the awards were presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The other members of the jury were singer Jency Gregory, cinematographer Hari Nair, and sound designer D Yuavraj.

From Mammotty to Vincy Aloshious to Mahesh Narayanan, here is the complete list of winners.

53rd Kerala State Film Awards: Winners' list

Best Film – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Second Best Film – Adithattu

Best Actor – Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Actress – Vincy Aloshious for Rekha

Best Director – Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Best Character Actress – Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka

Best Screenplay (Original) - Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Screenplay (Adaptation) - Rajesh Pinnadan for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Best Music composer - M Jayachandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Nootandu

Best Children’s Film – Pallotty 90's kids

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Special Jury Mention - Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier for Appan

Best Writer - Kamal KM for Pada

Best Debut Director - Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira

