Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD: Makers remove Prabhas' first look amid backlash on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ VYJAYANTHI MOVIES Prabhas' first look from Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD has managed to create a massive buzz among the cinema buffs. It became the first Indian film to share its first glimpse at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. The makers launched the first and also announced its title, Kalki 2989 AD with the first look of the star cast. Given the buzz on social media, fans were rooting for Prabhas' first look, however, they were disappointed over its VFX.

The poster went viral and was laughed at on Twitter. Amid the backlash, the makers removed the first look of Prabhas and reshared it with a few changes. In the first look shared on Wednesday, Prabhas was seen in a top bun and fully armed with a robotic body.

Take a look:

Several fans shared their disappointment over Prabhas' first look and called out the shoddy VFX. One user wrote, "I genuinely wonder where the 100s of crores that are pumped into Praba's movies are going because clearly, it doesn't add up. You can't claim to make India's biggest movies when some of the most basic assets such as posters/teasers of your movies reek of such incompetence." Another user wrote, "The amount of money spent on someone who doesn't even put an iota of effort anymore...Put a better actor or star this could easily have been another game changer for Indian films."

"Looks like a fan-made poster even I can do much better editing than this," wrote the third one.

Check Twitter reactions here:

On July 20, the makers reshared the first look poster with slight changes. In the new poster, Prabhas' pose is the same, however, the extra effects have been removed.

Take a look:

Kalki 2898 AD is said to be an amalgamation of mythology and science fiction. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Prabhas promises collab with Ram Charan at Comic-Con launch event | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News