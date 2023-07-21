Prabhas promises collab with Ram Charan at Comic-Con launch event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas and Ram Charan

Prabhas, along with Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati, attended the San Diego Comic-Con to launch the much-awaited film Project K, now Kalki 2898 AD. Post sharing a glimpse of the biggest sci-fi film in Indian cinema, the star cast sat down for a panel conversation and videos of the discussion are now going rounds on the internet. Moviegoers might be on cloud 9 as the makers had a fun time talking about Indian cinema and stars.

During a Q&A round, Prabhas was asked about some possible collaborations with other stars. Replying to it, the actor promised a collaboration with his friend and megastar Ram Charan, who recently won plaudits for his film with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, RRR. In the video, Prabhas said, "Yeah, we might sometimes. Ram Charan is my friend, they are my friends, so we are going to work one day for sure."

In another video, Prabhas reacts to 'blue screen fatigue' and said he is bored of VFX films now and is tired of working in a CGI environment. Notably, Prabhas' last film was Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon which was VFX-rich and was also trolled for its shoddiness.

Project K got its official title, Kalki 2898 AD, on Friday. The makers shared the first glimpse at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event. While Deepika Padukone can be seen as a warrior, Prabhas will fight against evil forces. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Rana Dagubatti in important roles. The film is said to be a blend of mythology and science fiction and will release next year.

