Project K: Kamal Haasan, Prabhas's videos from Comic-Con launch go viral; fans react

Nag Ashwin's Project K, now Kalki 2898 AD, is a highly-anticipated sci-fi Indian film. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, it became the first Indian film to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con event. After Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan too reached the launch event.

Videos and pictures of the stars from San Diego Comic-Con have taken the internet by storm and fans can not keep calm. In the viral videos, the stars can be seen addressing the audience at the event and receiving a warm welcome. In one of the videos, Rana Daggubati can be seen cheering for the star cast. The actor acknowledged that Indian cinema is on the world stage. He further introduced Prabhas and Kamal Haasan as the audience cheered.

Watch the video here:

In another video, Kamal Haasan can be heard addressing the audience and sharing his insight about Indian stars. He further hails Amitabh Bachchan, who can be seen attending the launch event through a video call. Haasan said, "What makes Indian cinema so great is the energy our audience brings to our cinema. We make the stories, they make the stars."

Watch here:

Soon after the videos started coming out, fans shared their excitement for team Project K. One user wrote, "My love #Prabhas Anna true gentleman man @RanaDaggubati." Another user wrote, "Badshah knows."

Check out Twitter's reaction here:

Earlier, Vyayanthi Movies dropped a picture of Prabhas and Kamal Haasan having a good time at the launch event. Both looked dapper dressed in blazers. Prabhas also dropped a picture ahead of the event. In the photo, the star can be chilling with Haasan and his team ahead of the main event.

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in titular roles. The film is said to be a blend of mythology and science fiction and will hit the silver screen next year.

