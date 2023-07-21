Arjun Rampal welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Actor Arjun Rampal welcomed his second baby boy with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday. The news was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle. Rampal and Demetriades already have a son Arik. Sharing a picture of a towel that read 'Hello World', the actor updated about the mother and newborn's health.

In an Instagram post, Rampal wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

Have a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7bJv-NUzW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Soon after the announcement, wishes poured in from friends and the film fraternity. From Kangana Ranaut to Suniel Shetty to Rahul Dev to Amy Jackson, the comment section is flooded with congratulatory messages. For those unversed, Arjun Rampal became a father for the fourth time on Thursday. He also has two daughters with his former wife, Mehr Jesia.

The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently celebrated their son Arik's birthday. Sharing a string of adorable photos on Instagram, Rampal wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful as you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik."

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1gpNrtm4d/?img_index=1

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' relationship

The actor separated from his first wife Mehr months before they announced their split officially. According to media reports, the duo was waiting for their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, to accept their separation. In 2018, Rampal crossed paths with Gabriella. They met through a mutual friend and started dating after a few months. They became parents together in 2019 as they welcomed their first child Arik.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen with Kangana Ranaut in Dhakad.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra strongly REACTS to Manipur violence, demands swift justice, says 'shame & anger...'

Latest Entertainment News