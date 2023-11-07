Animal: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for his BIGGEST release, but here's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be his biggest release till date

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Animal, which will be released in the theatres on December 1, 2023. But did you know that the film is being released a day prior in the US? Yes! Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal will be released in America a day before India i.e. on 30th November. The film is preparing to take a bigger opening than Brahmastra as it will be released in the US on more screens than Ayan Mukherjee's film. Animal will be released on 888 screens in the USA. Whereas Brahmastra was released on 810 screens. The first show of the film will be held in America on November 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Ranbir Kapoor has surprised everyone with his character in his upcoming movie Animal. The dark shade of the actor will be featured for the first time in a movie. Both the pre-teaser and teaser of the film have already impressed the fans. However, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on the big screen. Kaushal film is a biopic based on the late Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

On the other hand, there are different reports regarding the length of Ranbir Kapoor's film. According to a ticket booking app, the length of the film is more than 3 hours. Whereas IMDB has given the length of the film as 2 hours 6 minutes. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet. Let us tell you that this film was earlier to be released on August 11 and was about to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, it was later postponed to December 1.

