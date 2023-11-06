Alia Bhatt breaks silence on trolling, says 'negativity travels faster than positivity'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one such actress who doesn't react to trolls or negative rumours related to her. She has always tried to stay away from controversies but one can't skip the negativity that comes along with the tag of being a superstar. The actress broke the silence of being trolled at a media event. She also addressed that how she has lived her entire life under public scrutiny and that she doesn't have anything to complain about anymore.

Alia Bhatt opened up about the criticism and trolling at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023. She said, "I am a human being, I am bound to say maybe four stupid things in public and people may make fun of that. I may also say 14 intelligent things, but sometimes negativity travels faster than positivity. I believe in the larger picture...Love conquers all". She further continued, "The position I am in, it doesn't look nice when I say, Oh I don't like what people are saying. So even though sometimes, you don't want to read nasty things about you, your family or your relationship, I am not going to fight with my audience, these are the moments when I have shown my gratitude and not just when things are hunky-dory".

Alia Bhatt recently shared a bunch of adorable pictures celebrating her daughter Raha's first birthday on social media. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life...our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in your tummy kicking away...there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives....you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy Birthday, baby tiger...we love you more than love itself."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog among others. The film turned out to be a hit and garnered positive reviews.

