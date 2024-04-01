Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan to reprise their roles in Mr. India 2, Wanted 2, says Boney Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Recently, Boney Kapoor spoke about making Mr. India 2 and Wanted 2

Boney Kapoor recently announced the sequel of his upcoming film No Entry. Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor will not be in the sequel. But producer Boney Kapoor has given a big update on the sequel of Salman and Anil's superhit films. The veteran producers gave hits like Wanted, and Mr. India among several others. Now Kapoor has broken his silence on the making of Wanted 2 and Mr. India 2.

Salman Khan will return as Radhe, again

Wanted, released in the year 2007, is counted among the best films of Salman Khan's career. The actor set the box office on fire with his role of Radhe. Now finally after 17 years, Boney Kapoor has broken his silence on the sequel of the film. Boney said that Salman has agreed to Wanted 2. "I have spoken to Salman for Wanted. I don't know when it will be made, but Salman has promised me that whenever I decide, whenever I get the right script, he will do it. Our last conversation was when I went to tell him about the cast of No Entry 2," said the veteran producer. Boney also said that he will start working on the sequel soon.

Big update on Mr. India 2

Not only Wanted 2, but Boney Kapoor has also started preparations for the sequel of Mr. India. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead roles in the 1987 superhit film. Boney has revealed that he is in talks with a foreign production company for Mr. India. However, it won't be a sequel, it would be a reboot. He also added that the film could be finalized this year or in the next few years. Now it remains to see who will be cast opposite Salman and Anil Kapoor in their respective sequels.

