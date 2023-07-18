Anil Kapoor hails his brother's daughter Shanaya Kapoor for bagging project with Mohanlal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anil Kapoor wishes Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is hogging headlines as she bagged her first pan-India film opposite Mohanlal. Wishes from the fraternity also poured in for the Starkid. In this episode, Anil Kapoor too congratulated his brother Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya on his Instagram handle.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor shared a monochrome picture of Shanaya on Instagram and wrote, "This is beginning like no other, and we are so incredibly happy to witness your dreams turning into reality. May this project be the first of many remarkable achievements in your shining career."

He added, "We believe in you wholeheartedly, and we couldn't be more proud! Boundless love, unwavering support, and hearts bursting with pride, always!"

Earlier, Karan Johar also congratulated Shanaya for bagging the big project. In a long post on Instagram, the filmmaker agreed that some journeys begin out of privilege and some are tagged as the lineage benefit, however, he saw Shayana dream of nothing but becoming an artist and facing the camera only when she had put all hard work and passion. He further said Shanaya got a brilliant opportunity to learn from the legendary Mohanlal.

"You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you," he said.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, who was seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix. The news of her bagging a project with Mohanlal was first announced by producer Ekta Kapoor on social media. Sharing a collage of Shanaya and Mohanlal, she wrote, "Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024 the film goes on floors later this month and will be released in 2024 in over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

