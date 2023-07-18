Karan Johar takes a dig at Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' clashing with Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yodha, Karan Johar, Merry Christmas

Bollywood has seen various big box-office clashes and the second half of 2023 is going to witness even more. The makers of Akshay Kumar's next film 'OMG 2' announced the official release date of their film which is clashing with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's next action film 'Animal' on August 11 and that's not all as ‘Merry Christmas’ will also be released against Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha.'

And now on Tuesday (July 17), the makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Merry Christmas’ announced the film’s official release date. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15. It was earlier slated to release in cinemas on December 23. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Apart from Katrina and Vijay, Merry Christmas also features Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, Aditi Govitrikar and Vinay Pathak in important roles.

Karan Johar's reaction to the clashes

Soon the film's posters and the new release date, Karan Johar took to his Threads account and wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile…."

The filmmaker seems to be referring to Sriram Raghavan and Ramesh Taurani, who are co-producing Katrina and Vijay-starrer 'Merry Christmas.' The thread however did not go well with the fans, who swamped down the comment section and shared their thoughts. A user said, "And not to forget you too clashed with ajay’s shivaay and even released simbaa just a week post zero. So it’s fine karan movies do clash it’s normal." Another added, "Where was the fraternity and all the support when he clashed ADHM with Shivaay?”

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had locked December 15 for Yodha. They announced the release date earlier this month. “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles,” the production house said.

