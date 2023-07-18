Taapsee Pannu's NEW updates on Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki; opens up about staying away from social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

Taapsee Pannu has been away from the limelight. Known to be a private person, the actress rarely discusses things about her personal life. However, she recently interacted with her fans during her Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and addressed various questions about her love life, impending travel plans, films, and staying away from social media.

Dunki Update

One of the user, asked Taapsee Pannu about Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’. Responding to this, she shared a video saying, "I just know that I have to shoot for few days, and for more details I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. I think only he knows what exactly is happening and when the first look will come out and whatever. I am just like going there shooting and coming back and I am just happy that I am a part of that film."

The official release date of the film is still awaited. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of SRK with director Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee. Actor Vicky Kaushal is reported to be an important part of the movie.

She then went on to share that since there has been a lot of travel this year, she may take a holiday post her shoot schedule. "I am not sure yet. This year I have been travelling more than I have worked. Not sure yet. Let’s see where I will head next," she added.

Taapsee opens up about staying away from social media

Talking about staying away from social media, the actress expressed, "I realised that when I joined social media, it was more about connecting with people, talking, and building a positive communicative environment. But slowly it has turned into a medium where people use it to spread toxicity. Everyone is waiting for that one moment to pull people down.”

"I was not enjoying this environment and hence, I have decided to meet my well-wishers somewhere else. More on it later,” the actress stressed.

What's next for Taapsee?

Apart from Dunki, Taapsee will also be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ opposite actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Jayprad Desai. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience.

