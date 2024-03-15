Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Kokilaben Hospital, fans wish him speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who had undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital has finally been discharged and is now recovering at home. According to hospital sources, the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but was done on some clot on his leg.

In his latest post on social media, he wrote, "In gratitude ever". Fans flooded the comment section wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "I pray that you stay healthy". Another user wrote, "King of my heart. My inspiration. Stay healthy and happy. Will always keep you in my duas". " "Aaplo sadadib pyar bhara sadar pranam. Bhale hi hum baatein nahi kartey these days. Par hum hamesha aapke liye Eeshwar se good health aur safety ke liye prathana kartey hai", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut in Bollywood with Saat Hindustani in 1969. Amitabh Bachchan rose to fame in the early 1970s with films including Anand, Zanjeeer, Deewar and Sholay among others. In the 1980s, he featured in several action flicks, which made him known as the 'Angry Young Man'.

He was last seen in the film Ganpath for a special appearance. In the film, he played the role of Maharishi Dalapithi, Ganpath's grandfather. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Elli AvRam.

Big B will next be seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki AD 2898. He will also be seen in the next installment of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. He is also a part of Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daguubati, Ritika Singh and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles.

