Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta BREAKS silence on marriage rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji i.e. Munmun Dutta's engagement rumours had gone viral on social media. Several media reports claimed that the actress got engaged to Raj Anadkat in Vadodara. Now, the actress has also taken to social media to refute all the rumours.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Funny how fake news spread like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang. Putting things straight again! Not engaged, not married and not pregnant. In another story, she continued, "Also, If and when I do marry, whether a younger man or an older one I shall do it proudly. Honey! That's my Bengali genes... Always proud and brave. Joi Maa Durga". She further wrote, "Not gonna be putting my energy to fake things anymore. Moving on to better things in life...God is kind and life is beautiful".

Rumours of Munmun and Raj's affair have been coming out for quite some time. According to reports, when Raj entered the show he met Munmun and gradually their friendship developed with time. Reports also claimed that they fell in love on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, both Munmun and Raj have never agreed to any such news in the past as well.

Munmun Dutta has been associated with this show for the last 15 years. She plays the character of Babita ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from acting, Munmun Dutta is also very active on social media, where she shares her latest videos and photos with her fans every day.

Talking about Raj Anadkat, according to the news, the actor may soon be seen in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Apart from acting, he runs his own blogging channel on YouTube, where he has millions of followers.

