Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar best known for films Vicky Donor and Piku, announces his next

Shoojit Sircar's path-breaking films have always struck a chord with the audience. Be it Vicky Donor, Pink and Piku among others are a few of his films which has shed light on societal issues and spread awareness. The filmmaker has announced a new project and netizens couldn't be more excited, given his brilliant way of telling a story in a captivating manner.

Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him.”

For the unversed, Shoojit Sircar is a popular filmmaker and producer. He made his directorial debut with the romantic war drama Yahaan. His other notable works include Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, Pink, October, Gulabo Sitabo and Sardar Uddham among others.

Shoojit Sircar made his breakthrough in Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor. The film spoke about infertility and sperm donation faced in society. The film bagged a National Film Award. Vicky Donor's popularity led to a remake in Telugu which is titled as Naruda Donoruda and in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu. His last directorial in 2023 was Sardar Udham brought a positive response and also bagged accolades including the Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards.

Sardar Udham tells the tale of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who seeks revenge on Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, by assassinating him after his troops cruelly killed hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Anderson, Shaun Scott, Amol Parashar, Sam Retford, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shorry among others.

