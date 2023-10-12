Shweta's old statement on Aishwarya resurfaces after she cropped Jaya, Navya in Big B's bday post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta's old statement on Aishwarya resurfaces

At a time when several portals have reported cracks in the Bachchan family, India TV has got its hands on an old interview of Shweta Bachchan where she spilt the beans on her equation with actress and sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, we are talking about one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan where Shweta was asked what she “loves, hates and tolerates” about Abhishek and Aishwarya.

Without hesitating, Shweta revealed that she 'tolerates' Aishwarya’s 'time management' and 'hates' that the former Miss World “takes forever to return calls and messages.” On being asked about what she loves about the actress, she called her a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hit the headlines after she shared a cropped picture that featured her father-in-law and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Earlier Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's daughter had posted the same picture, which had her brother Agastya Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan along with Aaradhya. However, on Thursday, Aishwarya shared the cropped version, fueling rift rumours in Bachchan's family.

Meanwhile, a controversy had erupted when Shweta Bachchan shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her daughter Navya's runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week. In her emotional message, Shweta described the pride and emotions she and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, felt watching Navya on the ramp. However, her message had no mention of Aishwarya Rai, which apparently left the actress' fans irked. “This is not the first time it’s happened, why are we pretending to be surprised?” an Aishwarya fan asked.

For the unversed, both Aishwarya and Navya had graced the ramp for the same brand.

