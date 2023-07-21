Adipurush row: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking revocation of Prabhas' film's CBFC certification

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush update

Adipurush row: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings before different High Courts against makers of the film. The apex court also issued notice on an appeal filed by the makers of the film against Allahabad High Court order asking them to appear before it on July 27. The film, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

According to ANI, Supreme Court also declined a PIL seeking to revoke the CBFC certificate of the film for public exhibition for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, on June 30, the Allahabad High Court summoned the director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film. It was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

It has also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public. In an order, it had also directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to the movie. The high court had said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition has been followed in letter and spirit.

About Adipurush

Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Also, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush also saw Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama.

