Adipurush film LEAKED on YouTube ahead of OTT release; crosses 2 million views

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush is among the most talked about films this year. Starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas as Jananki and Raghava respectively, the film has been criticised on so many levels. From its poor VFX to its portrayal of characters to dialogues, the film fell flat under controversies. The film could have done decent business on OTT, but it got leaked on YouTube and has garnered two million views.

However, the link to the full film went missing hours later and it was removed from the website due to suspected copyright infringement. The film has not been released on any OTT platform till now.

Adipurush was released on June 16 and collected over Rs 125 crore in India. Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The film was under scrutiny for hurting religious sentiments through its dialogues. On Saturday, the film's dialogue writer issued an unconditional apology on social media. He shared a note that read, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

In June, the makers decided to revise a few dialogues in the film following backlash on social media.

“Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been replaced with “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

“Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai" has been modified to “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai."

“Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

“Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has been replaced with “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."

