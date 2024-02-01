'Ab tereko gift kya chahiye?': Mannara Chopra REVEALS what Priyanka-Nick said to her post Bigg Boss finale

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mannara Chopra was among the top 3 finalists in Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra, who became first runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, recently expressed her gratitude to her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra for her support. In a recent interview, she revealed how PeeCee congratulated her for her stint in the Bigg Boss house. In a chat with Telly Masala, she revealed that after the finale she spoke to Priyanka and Nick for hours and said, ''She was telling me how she has been receiving messages from all across regarding me. She has each and every episode of Bigg Boss 17 despite it not being telecasted in America. She then jokingly asked me to take care of my throat. She liked me in the show and said I am so proud of you that you did not use your family’s name to play the game.''

Apart from this, she was recently spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai, where she interacted with the paps about her conversation with Priyanka and said, ''Ab tereko gift kya chahiye? Hum tereko cash bhej rahe hai.’ I said nahi, mujhe dresses chahiye, kapde. So many interviews, so many events. Then she said, ‘Promise, hum kapde bhejenge.’ Now I am waiting ki kapde ayenge and I’ll rock.''

Also Read: Films releasing in February 2024: Lal Salaam, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Mannara was asked whether she spoke to Priyanka before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. ''No, we didn’t really speak with each other. I was in the US for a shoot, and after returning to India, I immediately landed in the Bigg Boss house. As soon as I sit in the car, I will message her. And if she’s free, I’ll talk to her, and I will thank her.''

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale took place on January 28, 2024, where stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.