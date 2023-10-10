"Meri beti aur main pichle kayi saalon se...": Aamir Khan makes BIG revelation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan, Ira Khan Make BIG Revelation on World Mental Health Day

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who has been vocal about the significance of mental health and her personal battle with depression has shared a video to spread awareness and break the taboo around the topic. Her superstar father Aamir Khan also joined the conversation and emphasised that "Zindagi mai aise bahut se kaam hai jo hum khud nahi kar pate, jismai hume kisi aur vyakti ki madad lagti hai jo woh kaam janta hai. Aur aise faisle hum badi asani se le lete hai baigair kisi sharam ke, baigair kisi jhijak ke (In life, there are many tasks that we cannot do ourselves, and for which we require the help of another person who knows how to do them. And we make such decisions without any hesitation, without any reluctance)."

Interrupting her father, Ira Khan said,"Jab humay mansik ya jasbati madad ki zaroorat padti hai, toh hume aise vyakti ke paas jana chahiye, isi asani se bina jhijak, jo humari madad kar sakta hai. Trained hai, professional hai. (When we need mental or emotional assistance, we should approach individuals who can help us with ease, without hesitation, and who are trained and professional)."

Aamir Khan's BIG Revelation

In the social media conversation, Aamir Khan shared that both he and his daughter, Ira, have been attending therapy sessions. “Aur dosto meri beti, Ira, aur mai pechle kayi salon se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hai. Aur agar aapko lagta hai ki aap bhi mansik ya jazbati taklefo se guzar rahe hai, koi tension hai, koi stress hai, koi takleef hai toh aap bhi ek aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai, ismai koi sharam nhi hai. (My daughter, Ira, and I have been benefiting from therapy for the past several years. If you feel that you are also going through mental or emotional distress, any tension, stress, or pain, you can also seek out someone who is professional, trained, and can assist you. There's no shame in it)."

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is a global observance held annually on October 10th. This day is dedicated to the promotion of awareness surrounding mental health issues, the fostering of mental well-being, and the advocacy for improved accessibility and equity in mental health services and support.

