27-year-old shot during the screening of KGF 2 in Karnataka's cinema hall: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH Poster of KGF 2 featuring Yash

During a screening of KGF: Chapter 2 in a cinema hall in Karnataka's Haveri, a 27-year-old man was injured after he was shot twice by an unknown person, claim multiple news reports. The injured person has been admitted to KIMS hospital for treatment. Reportedly, a man named Vasanthkumar Shivapur of Mugali village had come to the theatre with his group of friends to watch the Yash starrer. The man had put his legs on the front seat following which an argument erupted with the man seated there and the latter left the theater. He returned to the hall after a few minutes with a pistol and fired at Vasanthkumar.

"The injured person had no enmity with others. On Tuesday after working in agriculture fields, the victim came to a night show with his friends as he was a huge fan of actor Yash. The shooter is absconding and efforts are being made to catch him. List of licensed gun holders is also being checked," a report in The Hindu quoted the police as saying.

According to the eyewitness present in the hall, there were three rounds of firing. While the first shot was in the air, the two were aimed directly at the man and it had hurt his stomach. the police rushed to the site and took the man to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the same and they are on the lookout for the accused.

Talking about the film, released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Starring Yash in the lead role, the film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.