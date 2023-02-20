‘Shining Star’ fame singer Jaisurya all set to release his next music album ‘Dimension’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Stills from Jaisurya's upcoming video album Dimension

Punjabi singer Jaisurya has been winning hearts with his recently released song 'Shining Star'. The 19-year-old star has been grabbing many eyeballs for the peppy number and now, he is all set with his next music album titled Dimension. In two weeks, the song has turned out to be a chartbuster with more than 4 million views on YouTube. His dazzling chemistry with Malvi in the video also garnered much attention. The melodious track looks visually appealing and is directed by celebrated music video director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Jaisurya has already begun working on his upcoming songs. Growing up listening to legends like Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh, he aims to become a Bollywood playback singer in the coming time. The versatile singer released another single 'Phone Call' in January which also garnered much love.

Talking about the popular song 'Shining Star', Jaisurya said that it happened randomly in 2 days and while the makers were confused whether to shoot, Dubai was locked eventually. Moreover, the music of the song is composed by Vibhas. As 'Shining Star' continues to top the charts, Jaisurya has got multiple singles in his kitty and the singer is looking forward to trying his hand at exploring different music genres.

"I am glad to know that the audience is loving my work. There are a lot of things happening at the moment. I cannot reveal it now, but I am sure to win everyone's hearts with my next song. Let's hope for the best", said Jaisurya.

Giving more details, Jaisurya said that his next upcoming music album is titled 'Dimension'. Apart from this, he is in talks with more collaborations.

